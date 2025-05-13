Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE:ETD opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $699.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,058,559.35. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $822,800 over the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

