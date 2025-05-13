MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $238,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 623,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,270,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 25,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.87. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

