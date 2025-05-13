Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Lixte Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of LIXT opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Lixte Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.40.
Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile
