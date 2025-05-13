Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Peabody Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.49. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.57 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTU. Benchmark decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

