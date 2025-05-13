Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Sells 610 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

