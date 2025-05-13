Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPD) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.59 Per Share

Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.587 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a 3.1% increase from Macquarie Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.54.

Macquarie Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking and retail financial services. It offers personal banking, wealth management, business banking, and vehicle finance products and services to retail clients, advisers, brokers, and business clients. The company also offers corporate and structured finance, transaction accounts, home loans, credit cards, online banking, asset financing, and leasing services.

