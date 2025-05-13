Marie-Anne Aymerich Purchases 21,300 Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Stock

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) insider Marie-Anne Aymerich acquired 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £86,265 ($113,656.13).

Haleon Trading Down 1.3%

LON HLN opened at GBX 398.60 ($5.25) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 385.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 380.63. The company has a market capitalization of £35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of GBX 319.84 ($4.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 417.70 ($5.50).

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 15.80 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 19.5033282 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.46%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 456 ($6.01) to GBX 457 ($6.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s portfolio spans five global categories including Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health and Digestive Health and other.

