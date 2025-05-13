Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.230-1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.1 billion-$133.1 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
