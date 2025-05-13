Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Affirm from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Affirm alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,765 shares of company stock worth $3,094,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Affirm by 63.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Up 15.8%

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90. Affirm has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.