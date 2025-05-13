Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Upgraded by Raymond James to Moderate Buy Rating

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Decisive Dividend’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Decisive Dividend Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CVE DE opened at C$6.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.19. Decisive Dividend has a 52 week low of C$5.51 and a 52 week high of C$8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$133.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Decisive Dividend

In other Decisive Dividend news, Director James Andrew Paterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.72, for a total value of C$26,880.00. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

