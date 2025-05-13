The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 13.3% increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $131.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.51. The firm has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $97.53 and a 1 year high of $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

