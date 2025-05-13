Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $28.07 Million Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,203,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,758 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $28,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 591,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,959,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

