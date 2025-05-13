Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $33,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on D. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of D stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

