Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBANM opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.