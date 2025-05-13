Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 291 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in NMI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in NMI by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NMI by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in NMI by 786.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in NMI by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,651.10. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NMI stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

