Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,631 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.62% of Vir Biotechnology worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $731.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,264.40. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $107,556.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 708,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,373.95. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $663,525. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Featured Stories

