iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 296.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753,989 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $52,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $58.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.