Viper Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Viper Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Viper Energy has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Viper Energy to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Viper Energy Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

