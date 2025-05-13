Desjardins Upgrades NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) to “Moderate Buy”

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark upgraded NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Stock Up 6.2%

Insider Activity at NuVista Energy

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$10.34 and a one year high of C$14.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Ivan J. Condic sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.60, for a total value of C$30,287.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 21,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.47, for a total value of C$282,870.00. 20.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.