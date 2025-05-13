Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2025 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $191.00 to $194.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $182.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Quest Diagnostics was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Redburn Partners.

4/2/2025 – Quest Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DGX stock opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.47 and a 1-year high of $179.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day moving average is $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $935,078.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,852,680.84. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $103,277.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,845 shares in the company, valued at $6,813,096.55. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,250 shares of company stock worth $9,188,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 6,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

