Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jabil to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $161.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.28. Jabil has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Jabil

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.