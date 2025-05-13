Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 242.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 393,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.67% of Guidewire Software worth $93,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $285,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,930 shares in the company, valued at $55,378,544.50. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total transaction of $467,199.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 172,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,028,955.98. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,207,005. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $213.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.17, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.88. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.65 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

