Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,203,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 122,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,631,000 after buying an additional 157,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average is $93.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $1,573,924.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,236,374.19. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,886 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,702 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

