Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (MHNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on June 2nd

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE MHNC opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

