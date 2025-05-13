Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (MHNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on June 2nd

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Maiden Holdings North America Stock Up 0.0%
NYSE MHNC opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maiden Holdings North America
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why DraftKings Share Price Could Soar to Multi-Year Highs
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.