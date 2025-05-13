230,000 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 47,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

