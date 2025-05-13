Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Herc by 435.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,419,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,786,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,748,000 after acquiring an additional 508,359 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,211,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.19 and a 1 year high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.