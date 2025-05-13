Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Goosehead Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 146.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $60,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,761.88. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,893 shares of company stock valued at $40,459,016. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

