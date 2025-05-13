Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $87,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE DCI opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. The trade was a 50.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

