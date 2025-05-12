Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 1,830.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,494 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Nordstrom worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nordstrom by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Nordstrom by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 81,706 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,585 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $9,605,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

JWN stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.36. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

