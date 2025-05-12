JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Invests $260,000 in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

South Bow Stock Performance

SOBO stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69. South Bow Co. has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

