139,451 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.39% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after buying an additional 964,494 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,126,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,043,000 after buying an additional 584,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carter’s by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after buying an additional 479,961 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after buying an additional 366,293 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.20.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE CRI opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.