Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 85,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of APLS opened at $17.30 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $154,684. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).



