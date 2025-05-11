Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,234 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 575.7% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 216,537 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $32,080,385.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,876,675.56. The trade was a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 738,978 shares of company stock valued at $74,135,907. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $97.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

