Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,316,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,348,000 after buying an additional 10,316,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,269,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,105 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $149,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,291.15. The trade was a 16.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $158,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,004.23. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.30. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

