Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $287,000 in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,068,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in CACI International by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $438.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $478.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $588.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.70. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

