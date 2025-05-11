Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases New Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,559 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,555,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,554,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 897,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,832,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,641,000 after buying an additional 223,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 179.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,007.43. This represents a 8.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

