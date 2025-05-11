Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $244,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IBMO opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

