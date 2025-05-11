Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 2,922.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,569,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517,927 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $28,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIHL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

