Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 529,653 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 529,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

