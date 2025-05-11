Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Vontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

