Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,322,536 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

