ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Insider 1313366 Ontario Inc. Acquires 101,000 Shares

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) insider 1313366 Ontario Inc. purchased 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,109.90.

1313366 Ontario Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, 1313366 Ontario Inc. bought 150,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, 1313366 Ontario Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $6,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, 1313366 Ontario Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250.00.

ThreeD Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

ThreeD Capital Company Profile

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

