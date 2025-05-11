Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TIP opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average of $108.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.69 and a 12 month high of $111.51. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

