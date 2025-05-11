Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUGFree Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAUG opened at $38.17 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

