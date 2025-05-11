Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Invests $403,000 in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 548.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062.50. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.4 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

