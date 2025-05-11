Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,267 AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in AvePoint by 358.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 161,354 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AvePoint by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 121,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in AvePoint by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,347,145 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,033. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $19.90.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

