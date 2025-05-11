Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.55% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $98,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 625,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,562,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1166 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

