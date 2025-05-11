Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Price

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s previous close.

CARG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

CarGurus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,004,969.50. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,286.70. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,824 shares of company stock worth $907,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,909,000 after buying an additional 93,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CarGurus by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,145,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,091,000 after purchasing an additional 802,602 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,524,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 957,035 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,237,000 after buying an additional 30,593 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

