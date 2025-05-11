Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,426 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 125,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bolthouse Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

