Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,008,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

ARE opened at $74.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

